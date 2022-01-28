Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $465,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

