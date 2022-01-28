Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.