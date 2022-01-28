BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.