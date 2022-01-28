BiFi Achieves Market Cap of $6.57 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $39,382.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00177436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00028311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00382927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

