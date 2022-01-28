Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $301.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.47.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $154.60. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $115.65 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.86.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
