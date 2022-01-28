Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $301.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $154.60. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $115.65 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

