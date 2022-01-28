Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $82,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $564.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $737.35. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

