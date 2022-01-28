Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.33 and last traded at $125.38. Approximately 22,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

