Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BPTS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

