Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.14. Bioventus shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $928.28 million and a P/E ratio of -251.20.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

