Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.02

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $100.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00078969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00101000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001976 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

