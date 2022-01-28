Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $110.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.04 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $351.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $484.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $483.45 million, with estimates ranging from $446.26 million to $549.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

