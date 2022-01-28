Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blackhill Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,334.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,389.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

