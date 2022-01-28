BlackRock Inc. Buys 222,643 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Daqo New Energy worth $229,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

DQ opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

