BlackRock Inc. Has $233.28 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magnite worth $233,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

