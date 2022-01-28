BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $222,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

