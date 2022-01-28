BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,692,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,534 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Deluxe worth $240,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

