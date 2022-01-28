BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,930,170 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,930,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $227,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

OTEX opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

