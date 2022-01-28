Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 5443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blink Charging by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 97,446 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

