Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,703,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,498,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

