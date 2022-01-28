Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,893 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 292.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

