Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,014 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 351.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,702 shares of company stock worth $9,868,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.