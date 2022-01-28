Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,884 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.