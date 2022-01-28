Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 150,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

