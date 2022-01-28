Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3,631.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 2,191.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Affirm by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

