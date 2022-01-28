Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $968,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.