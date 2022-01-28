Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

