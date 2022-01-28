Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,629 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

