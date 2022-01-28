Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.