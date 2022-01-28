Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

