Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.