Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases Shares of 7,500 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.