Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $165.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.