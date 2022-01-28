Bluestein R H & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

