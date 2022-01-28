Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BBSRF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
