B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.98) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 675 ($9.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 564 ($7.61) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 610.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

