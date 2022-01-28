BMO Capital Markets Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $635.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $689.16.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $528.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

