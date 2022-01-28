BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.95. 755,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,358. The stock has a market cap of C$32.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

