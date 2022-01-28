Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 24,704 shares worth $350,411. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

