Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

