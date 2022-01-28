Bokf Na Buys New Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNW. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNW opened at $14.51 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

