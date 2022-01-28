Bokf Na Invests $175.53 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 622,629 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $175,532,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

