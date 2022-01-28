Bokf Na Invests $178,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $12.71 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

