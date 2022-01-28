Bokf Na Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $14.19 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

