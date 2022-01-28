Bokf Na Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 666,671 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

