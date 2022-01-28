Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $130.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

