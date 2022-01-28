Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.7-7.2% to ~$8.31-8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.