Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$45.25

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

