BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 54.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 61.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BorgWarner by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,225,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,985,000 after buying an additional 500,803 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

