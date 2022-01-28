bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

