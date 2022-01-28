Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.09. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

